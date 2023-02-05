CPM expels accused in Periya double murder case for sending obscene message

Our Correspondent
Published: February 05, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Representational Image. Photo: IANS

Kasaragod: A CPM local functionary who is an accused in the 2019 Periya double murder case has been expelled for sending an obscene message in a WhatsApp group of the party.

The culprit Raghavan Velutholi is the secretary of the CPM's Pakkam local committee. He is also a member of the Uduma area committee of the left party.

The party's Kasaragod District leadership intervened and removed Raghavan from the primary membership soon after the unsavoury incident came to light.

Raghavan is the 21st accused in the Periya case regarding the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal. Raghavan was named as accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation during their follow-up investigation.

The trial in the Periya case has begun at the CBI Court in Kochi on February 2. Eight of the accused, including former Udma legislator K V Kunjiraman, had left for Ernakulam by train a day ahead. It was then Raghavan sent an obscene personal message from his phone, but it mistakenly reached the party WhatsApp group. It was immediately forwarded to many other party-related groups by others.

