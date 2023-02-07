Medical board formed to monitor Oommen Chandy's health

Thiruvananthapuram: The state health department has formed a six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments to review former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy's health condition and treatment.

The decision came hours after Health Minister Veena George visited Chandy at the hospital in Neyyattinkara as per the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chandy is admitted to a private hospital near here for a high fever.

The health department, in a statement, said the board would interact with the doctors of the private hospital.

The minister had met the doctor and Chandy's family members at the hospital. After the visit, George met the chief minister and briefed him about the health condition of Chandy, who was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister's son Chandy Oommen said in a Facebook post that his "father is stable in hospital and will remain there till he recovers".