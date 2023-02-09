From April 1, registration of documents for any sum can be done through e-stamping in Kerala

The Kerala government has notified that from April 1, registration of documents for any sum can be done through e-stamping. The state Revenue Department has issued an order in this regard.

The facility will not be available for dealings using court fee stamps. An e-stamp is a computer-generated alternative to conventional stamp paper.

Earlier, the state government had made e-stamping mandatory only for dealings where the stamp duty exceeded Rs 1 lakh.

The licensed stamp vendors in the state will be given the necessary instructions by the director of the Treasuries Department at the earliest, said the government order.



The licensed vendors will also be able to execute the e-stamping when the stamp duty is less than Rs 1 lakh, the order states.

The change is being implemented by the Registration Department and the e-treasury portal of the Treasuries Department.