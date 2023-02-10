Adani Group gets licence for quarrying in Kalanjoor; Janakeeya Samiti opposes

Pathanamthitta: The Kalanjoor Grama Panchayat in Kerala's Pahanamthitta district has granted permission to the financially embattled Adani Group to conduct quarrying in inhabited areas near Injappara for the next five years.



The Panchayat granted Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited permission to operate in 11.5 acre revenue land.

Kalanjoor has been facing many environmental issues due to quarrying for a long time and the local people have also been protesting against the same.

The Janakeeya Samiti (people's council) here has opposed the move, stating that the panchayat took the decision without discussing it with members.

Earlier, the Panchayat had denied the conglomerate permission for quarrying, following which the group approached the High Court. Thereafter, the Panchayat granted the permission on January 7, this year.

The quarried stones are used for the construction of the port at Vizhinjam where the local fishing community is apprehensive about its adverse environmental impact.

Currently, the Adani Group is in the eye of a storm and the prices of its several entities plunged after the US investment research firm Hindenburg Research in its report flagged the former's 'fraudulent' activities.