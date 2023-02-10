Kochi: Intervening in the death of a biker in Kochi when a bus ran over him, Kerala High Court said that CCTV visuals of the incident were shocking and asked authorities to take action so that no more lives are lost on roads.

"The CCTV visuals are shocking... "How long will the violations continue and why did the traffic officials not take any action against the speeding bus," Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the DCP Kochi City (Law & Order) S Sasidharan IPS, who appeared in person as requested by the court.

DCP informed the court that strict instructions have been given not to overtake on city roads. The DCP also told the court that the bus unions would start a strike if action is taken against overtaking on city roads.

The court asked DCP to check whether it is possible to display help number on private buses to control dangerous driving. The court clarified that the traffic officials have full legal support to take action without fear. The court will consider the matter again on February 23.

The accident took place at Madhava Pharmacy Junction in the city on Friday morning. Antony died after a private bus hit his bike. It is clear from the CCTV footage that speeding was the cause of the accident. The bus stopped at the signal and sped off as soon as the green light came on.

