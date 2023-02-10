Food safety: Portal, mobile app for complaints, grading of hotels soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Raise your complaints about unhygienic food served in eateries in Kerala on a dedicated portal.

The public may also upload complaints on unhygienic practices in the hotels, problems related to food served and all such related issues. These would be considered formal complaints and actions would be initiated accordingly.

"The portal that could be used to immediately inform the authorities about unhygienic food would become functional soon. The complaint could be made with a video or photograph of the food," announced State Health Minister Veena George.

Hygiene rating

A mobile app with details of food with a “hygiene rating” would also be launched soon.

About 800 hotels have already signed up for the online initiative. Based on the level of excellence, the hotels would be graded as Green, Yellow and Orange.

Hygiene, up-to-date medical checkups for employees, scientific storage systems to store food items, and timely water and food tests would all be considered for the grading.

The app will also have details regarding places where safe food is available in the State. The food safety officers will inform local self-governments details about unhygienic food and ensure cancellation of the licence of such establishments.

Other measures

An establishment that has been closed down but functioning at another place in the same name would also be shutdown.

Licence will be mandatory for establishments with an annual turnover of Rs 12 lakh and more. Also, registration will be must for eateries falling below this turnover threshold.

The Commissionerate of Food Safety of the Kerala Government has geared up to promote hygiene at public eateries and also to ensure food safety. A slew of measures calling for heightened vigil and public feedback is being initiated following a series of food poisoning cases in the recent times. Health card for hotel employees is now a must.