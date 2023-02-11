Name me as dad in birth certificate, requests transgender man who gave birth a few days ago

Kozhikode: A transgender couple here has written a letter to the Kerala Health Minister seeking exemptions in the birth certificate of their newborn.

The baby was born to Thiruvananthapuram native Zahad and Kozhikode native Ziya at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

They have sought relaxation in the official norm for recording the parents' names.

Though Zahad gave birth to the baby, the couple wants to record Ziya's name as the mother and Zahad as the father in the documents.

After the medical college authorities said that the health department has to issue a special order, the couple wrote to the Health Minister.

As reported earlier the couple declined to reveal the gender identity of the newborn and said they did not want to make it public right now.

The couple had recently revealed that both of them were undergoing hormone therapy to change their genders but halted it to have the baby. Zahhad, who was transitioning to become a man, stalled it to conceive a baby. Though they had initially planned an adoption, the couple abandoned the plan midway as the legal procedures were quite complicated.