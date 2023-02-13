Nayana Surya death: Medical board to ascertain cause of death

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch will constitute a medical board to ascertain the cause of death of young filmmaker Nayana Surya.

The move comes as forensic surgeon Dr Sasikala did not rule out the possibility of suicide by the 28-year-old.

In her statement, the doctor had said that the wounds around her neck could have been caused due to the knot tied using the bedsheet.

The medical board is being constituted to get more clarity on this observation.

Nayana was found dead on the evening of February 23, 2019, by her friends. But the death had occurred between 4.15am and 8.15am, hours before her body was found. And the body was taken for postmortem after 18 hours.

The possibility of suicide cannot be ruled out as the room in which the dead body was found was locked from inside, the forensic surgeon had said.

Nayana was found dead at a house at Althara Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The post-mortem report attributed the death to neck and abdominal injury, and this gave rise to conjectures about foul play.

A fresh investigation is now on as murder angle is suspected.

There were several lapses during the initial investigation by the Museum Police. Nayana’s relatives and friends had lodged a complaint stating that the initial police team failed to carry out a fair probe into her death.