Keralite killed in Sharjah, Pak national arrested

Sharjah: A 36-year-old Keralite was stabbed to death here in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Two other Keralites and an Egyptian man were also injured in a violent attack by a Pakistani citizen following a quarrel, reported Manorama News.

The deceased is Hakkim, a native of Mannarkkad in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Hakkim, who worked as a manager at a hypermarket here, had intervened to resolve an argument between his colleagues and the Pakistani citizen who worked in the nearby cafe. The man stabbed Hakkim during the spat.

Hakkim's family, who was staying with him, had returned to India recently.

Proceedings to bring his body back to Palakkad are on. The assailant was later arrested by the local police.