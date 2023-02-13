Keralite killed in Sharjah, Pak national arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Hakkim, who worked as a manager at a hypermarket here, had intervened to resolve an argument between his colleagues and the Pakistani citizen who worked in the nearby cafe. Photo: Manorama.

Sharjah: A 36-year-old Keralite was stabbed to death here in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Two other Keralites and an Egyptian man were also injured in a violent attack by a Pakistani citizen following a quarrel, reported Manorama News.

The deceased is Hakkim, a native of Mannarkkad in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Hakkim, who worked as a manager at a hypermarket here, had intervened to resolve an argument between his colleagues and the Pakistani citizen who worked in the nearby cafe. The man stabbed Hakkim during the spat.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hakkim's family, who was staying with him, had returned to India recently.

Proceedings to bring his body back to Palakkad are on. The assailant was later arrested by the local police.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout