Action against those hoarding low-cost typhoid vaccine: Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that strict action would be taken against those who hoard reasonably priced typhoid vaccines and sell the expensive variant instead.



The minister has given instructions to the Drugs Controller in this regard. Her action follows complaints that medical stores are selling expensive typhoid medicine to those applying for health cards as part of food safety procedures.

Complaints were raised that medical shops were duping customers when the typhoid vaccine was made mandatory for hotel employees to get a health card. Medical stores were accused of selling typhoid vaccines priced at Rs 2,000, hiding the fact that vaccines priced at Rs 200 are available in the market. The allegation was that medical stores were profiting from the higher commissions by selling more expensive drugs.

This additional cost on the health card has become a burden on the hotel staff as private hospitals also charge a huge fee to administer injections.

Non-availability of the vaccine in government hospitals and Karunya Pharmacies, which are mandated to supply drugs at low cost, is setting the stage for exploitation, it is alleged.