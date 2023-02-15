Kasaragod college student Anjushree died of rat poison, confirms forensic report

Kasaragod: One month after the death of a 19-year-old woman here it has been confirmed that she didn't die of food poisoning as it was initially suspected but due to rat poison.

The forensic report into the early January death of Anjushree Parvathy thus points to suicide.



The postmortem report held two days after Anjushree's death too had stated rat poison led to her death. The forensic report which was obtained the other day concluded that rat poison led to her death.

"Based on the postmortem conducted at the Pariyaram Kannur Medical College Hospital and the detailed forensic examination of Anju’s internal organs conducted at Kozhikode Forensic Laboratory, it has been revealed that Anjusree died of rat poison ingestion," said District Police Chief Dr Vaibhav Saxena.

Rat poison, in the form of paste, apparently affected her liver, which resulted in the death, said the preliminary postmortem report that was out in the second week of January.

The investigation by police also had confirmed the same, as they found a note in this regard. Her phone history, meanwhile, revealed internet searches for rat poison.

The surgeon of Pariyaram Medical College, who did her postmortem, had told the police that her death wasn't due to food poisoning.

Anjusree was a second-year B Com student at Manjeshwaram Govinda Pai Government College. It was alleged she died after having kuzhimandhi ordered from a hotel.

Anjushree, who was the daughter of the late M Kumaran Nair of Sreenilayam and K Ambika from Benoor, died in a private hospital in Mangalore on January 7, while she was under treatment there.

Her relatives had said that she had ordered food online on December 31 and lost life after eating the same. Police had then taken a hotel owner and two employees under custody.

Devananda’s death: Report still awaited

Cheruvathur: The final forensic report on the death of Mattalayi resident and Plus-One student E V Devananda (16) is still awaited. She had died allegedly due to food poisoning after eating shawarma.

The postmortem report suggests Shigella bacteria from food caused her death.

A charge sheet has been filed in the Court against the accused, said investigation officer P Narayanan who is the Circle Inspector of Chanthera police circle.

Devananda had passed away in May 2022 after eating shawarma from a hotel at Cheruvathur, Kanhangad, in Kasaragod district.

Several others were also down with food poisoning symptoms after eating the same dish from the same eatery.