Tiger that killed 2 labourers near Kerala-Karnataka border captured

Mananthavady: A tiger that killed two people in the tiny village of Kutta near the Kerala-Karnataka border has been captured.

The tiger, which is about 10 years old, was tranquilised and caught by 2.30 pm on Tuesday. It has been shifted to the Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre of the Karnataka forest department at Koorgalli in Mysore.

Kutta is a hamlet in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district in the south-western part of the Karnataka state. Two farm labourers were killed by the tiger at Kutta over the past few days, leading to a public outcry with demands to either shoot it down or capture it immediately. Following this, eight teams, including senior forest department officials, began the search for the tiger during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) had reached Kutta on Monday itself to capture the beast.

It had killed the two people at a coffee plantation at Churikad in Kutta. Hunsur natives Chetan, 18, and his relative Raju, 65, were the deceased.

The tiger was captured near the Naanachi Gate, which is not very far away from this plantation. The forest personnel will continue to monitor for two more days as it is suspected that there are other tigers in the area.