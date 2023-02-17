Heightened security for Chief Minister to stay: Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have decided to continue the heightened security measures in place for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan despite the widespread criticism against the same.

The Kerala CM was widely criticised after the security measures for his travel caused repeated inconvenience to the public.

While about seven vehicles and 40 security officials are allowed as per norm for the CM's protection, Pinarayi Vijayan uses double the number of officials and vehicles.

The 'route clearance', whereby no cars are allowed to park on the roads he is travelling for many kilometers and posting of cops on duty on either side of the road, has become a nuisance for public. The CM gets Z-plus category security.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan had alleged that Pinarayi is scared of people and did not want to see anyone on the road when he travels and using the police to scare public.

The opposition leader also warned the police to restrain themselves and not to have a 'more loyal than king' attitude.