Kozhikode: The police crackdown on black flags likely to come up on the way of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's way continues. Ahead of the CM's arrival, a few cops on Sunday removed the black flag that was tied near the house of former CPM legislator late C P Kunju who passed away the other day.

Kunju is the father of Kozhikode Deputy Mayor CP Muzaffar Ahmed. He was a member of the 8th Legislative Assembly (1987-91) representing the Calicut–I constituency. He passed away on Sunday and the CM arrived at his house soon after attending a programme at the Government Arts and Science College at Meenchanda.

As reported earlier the college authorities had also banned students and staff from wearing anything in black, while the CM took part in the second Biodiversity Congress organised at the college. However, the police said that the college authorities were not instructed to do so.

The bags of the audience were checked and those without college identity card or special pass were not allowed to enter the venue.

CM's convoy travelled from Kozhikode Government Guest House to the college amid heavy security arrangements.

Earlier, two youth league workers were also detained in Kannur and released after the CM left for Kozhikode. Cops also took a handful of Kerala Students Union (KSU) members into custody as a precautionary measure.