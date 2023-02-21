Kerala Govt to request embassy in Israel to revoke visa of missing farmer

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will write to the Indian Embassy in Israel demanding the revocation of absconding farmer Biju Kurian's visa. The government will also seek his deportation to India at the earliest.

The government has already requested the embassy to locate Biju.

Biju, a 48-year-old farmer from Iritty in Kannur, had come to Israel with a 27-member delegation to study modern farming techniques. However, he went missing from the hotel where the delegates were put up on February 17.

Immediately after the news broke out, B Ashok, principal secretary of the agriculture department, informed the Indian Embassy in Israel. The embassy authorities responded that a search operation was on for Biju. The entire delegation, except Biju, returned to Kerala on Monday.

Biju's wife said she got a message from him saying he was safe and that the family shouldn’t be looking for him. As per reports, Biju seemed aloof and kept his distance from the rest of the delegates since the beginning of the journey.

Authorities believe Biju left the team on purpose and that it was his plan to abscond from the group.

Biju's application was received online at the Krishi Bhavan in Payam on December 20, 2022. He was selected to be a part of the delegation after an officer of Krishi Bhavan conducted a site inspection and found that he met all the required parameters.