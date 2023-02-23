Damages during protests: Leaders must report at the Police station within 24 hours

Kochi: The leaders and office bearers of the organisations, that cause damages to public properties or private properties during their protests and demonstrations, must voluntarily report at the Police station within 24 hours. The Home Department has directed the Police stations to initiate the process to declare them fugitives if they fail to report at the station.

As per a special circular from DGP Anil Kanth, the Police can book a person under the charges which may attract up to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine for causing damages to Government offices, vehicles and also to cinema theatres, art galleries and other cultural centres. Besides oral statements, visuals recorded by private parties, photographs and visuals from visual media and other media reports must all be considered as evidence as per the DGP’s direction.

It is based on the Supreme Court’s ruling to strictly enforce the law to prevent unnecessary protests and violence that the Kerala Police has been directed to extensively implement the Prevention of Damages to Public Property Act (PDPP) and Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act (KPDPPP). The accused can be granted bail only if he or she deposits an equivalent compensation for the damages at the Court or submits a surety.

Case must be charged without waiting for a complaint

On receiving information about the incidents of violence, the investigating officer must visit the spot, collect evidence and register a case, without waiting for a complaint. The District Police Chiefs have been directed to take disciplinary action against the Police officers who fail to initiate action in such cases.

Chief Minister’s travel route to be informed only through phone

The system of informing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s route of travel to the chief police officer on duty through the mobile phone at the last minute has begun. The route will no more be shared through wireless system.

The change is owing to the protests that had intensified of late. Usually, the District Police Chiefs find two routes for the CM to travel up and down for security reasons. If there are protestors on one route, the alternate route will be chosen for travel. Now, with the black flag protests happening on the alternate routes also, it has been decided to stop the route communication through the wireless system. Instead, it has been decided to inform the Police officer in charge through mobile phone.

DCP in charge of VVIP security

G Jayadev has been given the charge of VVIP security by creating a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) position with SP rank. The new appointment with the charge of the whole State is in the context of the widespread black flag protests against the Chief Minister. Jayadev would also serve as the Commandant of the Armed Forces Batallion additionally.