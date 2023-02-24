EP Jayarajan douses controversies, decides to attend Govindan's rally

Kannur: Putting an end to controversies, CPM central committee member and LDF convener E P Jayarajan on Friday decided to take part in the People's Resistance March led by the party state secretary M V Govindan.

Jayarajan, who is apparently peeved about his party's stand in the recent row over his family's stake in a resort in Kannur, had initially decided to stay away from the event.

He had neither participated in the inaugural function of the rally nor its tour of Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts.

Jayarajan's decision to attend a function in Kochi with controversial middleman Nandakumar a day before Govindan's rally began had also invited criticism in party circles. In a video that is doing the rounds, EP was seen honouring Nandakumar's mother at a temple in Kochi.

Justifying his presence at the function, EP told Manorama News: "I went to the temple in Kochi to attend a ceremony. There, temple officials asked me to honour a woman. I did not know that she was Nandakumar's mother."

LDF convener's non-participation in the march that is being conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to energise the party had become a point of discussion within the CPM and among its coalition partners.

Govindan, however, called Jayarajan's absence 'not deliberate' and said the LDF convener can still join the rally.

Jayarajan is unhappy over the party’s delay in taking a favourable decision on the row even days after clarifying it at a meeting of the State committee. The allegation was raised by party colleague P Jayarajan in the State committee.