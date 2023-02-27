Akash Thillankeri arrested a week after CPM disowned the murder accused

Kannur: CPM supporter and murder accused, Akash Thillankeri, has been arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) (KAAPA), Act.

The Muzhakkunnu Police in the district arrested Akash from his house by 7 pm on Monday. His associate, Jijo Thillankeri has also been taken into custody.



Akash is the first accused in the murder of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib at Edayannur in Kannur on February 12, 2018.

According to reports, the arrest is based on various cases registered in Akash's name in the last four years, including the murder of Shuhaib and a local RSS activist.

Besides, Akash is also accused in a case pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman and creating political unrest in the region.

Recently, the state government petitioned the Thalassery magistrate court to cancel Akash's bail.

Akash and his associate, Jijo Thillankeri had upset the CPM leadership with their controversial comments and posts, on Facebook, in connection with the Shuhaib murder.

While Akash alleged that he committed the murder at the behest of the local CPM leadership, Jijo controversially asked if they should have kissed the victim instead of killing him.

The CPM had disowned Akash and his associates in a public meeting held at Thillankeri. A week ago, CPM state committee member, P Jayarajan, who was reportedly close to Akash, said that he wasn't the face of the party.