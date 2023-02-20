Malayalam
Govt asks court to cancel Akash Thillenkeri's bail in Shuhaib murder case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2023 06:24 PM IST
The latest move comes after cases were filed against Akash (in pic) at Muzhakkunnu and Mattanur police stations.
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Based on a police report that Akas Thillenkeri, the accused in the Shuhaib murder case, has violated the bail conditions, the state government on Monday petitioned the Thalassery chief judicial magistrate court to cancel his bail.

The latest move comes after cases were filed against Akash at Muzhakkunnu and Mattanur police stations.

Akash received bail from the High Court in the Shuhaib murder case.

The prosecution has pointed out that the third condition of bail, not to be booked in other cases, has been violated. Two cases have been registered against Akash. A case of outraging the modesty of women has been registered at the Muzhakkunnu police station and a case of abuse against a DYFI worker through social media has been registered at the Mattanur police station.

The prosecution's plea is based on the fact that Akash has been granted bail in the case filed in Muzukkunnu station. If the court is convinced that the bail conditions have been violated, the bail can be cancelled.

