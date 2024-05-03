Heatwave alert in 4 Kerala districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to endure another day of extreme temperatures on Friday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a stern warning.



Maximum temperatures are expected to reach approximately 40 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district, while Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode will hover around 39 degrees. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur are likely to experience temperatures near 38 degrees, with Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod not far behind at around 37 degrees. These temperatures, 3 to 5 degrees above normal, are projected to persist until May 6. Additionally, maximum temperatures are anticipated to surpass the 95th percentile of climatological values in various parts of Kerala until Monday.

The State government has announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed till Monday along with a slew of other measures to tackle the heat.

The majority of districts can expect hot and humid conditions, excluding hilly areas where temperatures and humidity are comparatively lower. As heatwave conditions likely to prevail at one or two places in Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kozhikode on May 3, a yellow alert has been issued in these districts.

Warm night conditions are anticipated in isolated areas of Alappuzha district on Friday. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to combat the heat as temperatures continue to soar.