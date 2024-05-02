Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kerala till Monday; govt issues guidelines to tackle heatwave

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a slew of measures to tackle the rising temperatures in the State. All educational institutions including professional colleges will remain closed till Monday, a high-level meeting of the Kerala Disaster Managment authority led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided. Schools should reschedule classes from 11 am to 3 pm on other days. Though most of the educational institutions are closed for the summer break, some of them are offering special classes.

Collectors across the State briefed the CM about the situation in their respective districts during the meeting. The online session was attended by high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Dr Venu Rajamony and KSDMA Secretary Sekhar Kuriakose.

Some of the other guidelines issued are as follows: