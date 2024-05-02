Toddler dies in chain collision involving three vehicles in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A two-year-old boy was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a chain collision involving three vehicles at Moodadi near Koyilandi in the Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The deceased, Mohammed Rahees of Habeen Manzil, was the child of Rasheed and Sebila, residents of Chorode near Vadakara. The accident occurred at Palakkulam in Moodadi on Thursday afternoon.

The car, in which the child's family travelled, was parked by the roadside with a punctured tyre. The passengers waited near the car during the repairs while a van parked behind. Meanwhile, a speeding tempo rammed into the rear of the van causing a multi-vehicle collision and injuring the passengers who were standing by the roadside, said an officer with the Koyilandi Fire & Rescue unit.

Those injured in the accident are Fathima Izza (6), Zuhra (55), Saif (14), Jumailath (37), Shaheer (45), Fathima (17) and the cleaner of the tempo van, Gopi (55). They were rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Koyilandy and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The funeral of Rahees will be held on Friday at the Thazhe Angadi Juma Masjid.