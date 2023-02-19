Shailaja's aide insulted a comrade accused of killing RSS activist — latest from Akash Thillankeri

Kannur: Continuing his tirade against CPM leaders, Akash Thillankeri, the prime accused in the 2018 Shuhaib murder case, has now trained his guns on the aide of former Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja.

"Ragind A P, who was a ministerial staff of K K Shailaja insulted a comrade, who is accused in the murder of a RSS worker, and his family in his social media post," Akash said on Sunday.

“We have also given him an apt reply in a disgusting language. Ragind is trying to smear us by making claims that the martyr's family was insulted,” he further said.

In the past few days, a social spat had broken out between Akash's supporters and CPM local leaders on Facebook. This was precipitated by a row over DYFI leader Shajar awarding a trophy to Akash.

A section of leaders alleged that Akash deliberately created the problems to trap Shajar.

However, it was Akash's comment on Facebook that CPM was unfair to those who killed Youth Congress activist Shuhaib that hit the headlines as it pointed to the party's role in the 2018 crime.

Shuhaib was hacked to death by a gang as he was having food from a roadside eatery in Kannur on February 12, 2018. Shuhaib bled to death even before he could be taken to the hospital. The CPM had ousted two of its members who were named as accused in the case.