TN man in custody for murdering, dumping body of fellow guest worker in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2024 12:23 AM IST
Pandi Durai, the accused. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kottayam

A Tamil Nadu native was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering and dumping the body of a fellow guest worker at Vakathanam in Kottayam district.

Pandi Durai (29) was taken into custody over the death of Assam native Lehman Kisk (19), whose body was discovered in the dumping pit of a pre-fab concrete unit on April 28.

The Vakathanam Police had initially registered a case of unnatural death. Durai, a plant operator, who also undertook electrical works, has reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to reports, Durai switched on the concrete mixer after Kisk had stepped in to clean it. He dumped the youngster's body using an earth mover and poured slurry waste over it. The incident came to light after the body emerged two days later.

