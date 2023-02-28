State media awards distributed; Manorama News shines

Thiruvananthapuram: Manorama News impressed at the state media awards distribution ceremony at the Senate Hall here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed out the awards.

S Jayamohan, news programme editor at Manorama News, bagged the best television interview award for 2021.

Manorama News, news editor, Shani Prabhakaran received the prize for the best newsreader.

In the awards for 2020, Benny Jacob of Manorama News secured the prize for the best television news editing. VV Vinod Kumar was given a special mention in the cameraperson category.

Malayala Manorama's Arun Sreedhar received the best photographer award for 2022. Veteran journalist SR Sakthidharan received the state government's highest media honour, Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award, in the lifetime achievement category.