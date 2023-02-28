Palakkad youth sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape of minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2023 06:55 PM IST
Representational Image/ File Photo

Palakkad: A Fast Track Special Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Fast Track Special Court Judge Sathish Kumar handed down the sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The offence took place at Ottapalam last year.

The court also sentenced the youth to three years for sexual assault under the POCSO Act and one year for house trespass under the IPC, respectively. It also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the man.

As per the chargesheet, the crime was committed at the residence of the minor girl when she was alone at home.

Around 22 documents were placed before the court by the Ottapalam police team, led by CI Baburaj and SI Siva Sankaran, and 20 witnesses were examined.

