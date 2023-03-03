Vizhinjam port: Construction to be expedited, first ship will dock in September, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said construction activities of Vizhinjam port are being expedited in such a manner that the first ship should be able to dock there by September.

He was replying to a question posed by Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan about the employment opportunities when Vizhinjam port becomes a reality.

Pinarayi said the potential of Vizhinjam port was tremendous and that measures were being adopted to complete its construction at a fast pace.

"Vizhinjam can become the world's largest transhipment container port. The port's location is prime as 30 to 40 per cent of sea traffic happens on the route it is situated. All major cities and industrial centres across the world have flourished around ports. An industrial corridor will come up near Vizhinjam to develop commercial hubs. Population centres, industrial centres and logistics centres will be built on both sides of the corridor with the cooperation and participation of the people," said the chief minister.

He also said the tender process for the 67-km Outer Ring Road has been completed to facilitate the smooth and fast movement of goods to Vizhinjam.