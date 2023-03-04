Commissioner to probe Brahmapuram fire, zone-wise firefighting strategy to continue

Kochi: Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj on Saturday said the efforts to extinguish the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant will be intensified.

She said the Fire and Rescue Services will continue their efforts to put out the fire. "During the review meeting, it was estimated that helicopters wouldn't be of much use to douse the fire. Hence, powerful motors will be brought to pump water from the nearby river," said Renu.

The district collector was briefing the media after a high-level meeting called by the chief secretary to assess the situation.

The city police commissioner will investigate the circumstances that led to the fire breakout. The state chief secretary has asked the police officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.



The authorities have adopted a strategy of carrying out firefighting exercises by dividing the plant into six zones. The Fire and Rescue Services have deployed its units in four zones while the remaining two are being handled by units from the Navy and Cochin Refinery. The higher-level meeting decided that it is better to continue with this strategy.



There are 27 firefighting units at the site. Apart from them, additional forces from the Cochin Port Trust and CIAL will be deployed on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the collector asked the residents of Brahmapuram to stay back on Sunday and not leave in a panic.

"Do not open non-essential establishments. More oxygen kiosks will be set up in Brahmapuram," informed Renu.

Earlier today, the Navy deployed its fire tenders and choppers to the site where tonnes of plastic garbage, spread over acres of land, has been burning, sending out smoke containing toxic elements all over Kochi city and its suburbs, since Thursday evening.

There were indications that the Air Force's assistance would be sought if the fire couldn't be brought under control by noon.

Though the flames have subsided, the billowing smoke has been causing problems for people residing in areas like Eroor, Infopark, Rajagiri, Mapranam, Chittethukara, Vyttila and Kadavanthra.

Some residents complained of experiencing breathing problems, among other inconveniences.