Brahmapuram fire under control, alternate waste collection to be arranged soon: Minister Rajeeve

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 05, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Smoke engulfs Kochi city following the fire from solid waste plant at Brahmapuram. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The fire that broke out at the solid waste plant in Brahmapuram has been brought under control, Kerala Industries Minster P Rajeeve said on Sunday. A special coordination committee will be formed to analyse the situation, he added.

“The fire is under control now. It could be fully doused by evening,” he told reporters after a high-level meeting with the health minister, Ernakulam district collector, the city mayor and other officials on Sunday.

The minister added that the District Collector Dr Renu Raj will make alternative arrangements, with the help of the Kochi Municipal Corporation, for waste collection soon. The collection of garbage was suspended temporarily in Kochi due to the massive fire which broke out at the waste plant on Thursday.

The Corporation will also make sure that water flow is available to the Fire and Rescue Services throughout for putting out such fires in the future. Rajeeve said that after a detailed discussion, the administration has decided to address various issues surrounding waste treatment to avoid the recurrence of such incidents. Efforts will be taken to improve road connectivity to the plant.

Meanwhile, the minister said residents of the region may step out of their homes if they are not asthmatic. The district administration had asked residents to stay inside their homes due to the elevated pollution levels on Saturday.

Health Minister Veena George also directed residents to wear masks at all times till the smoke subsides and asked firefighters, mediapersons and others visiting the Brahmapuram area to wear N95 masks. 

Beds have been set apart in most government hospitals for treating issues related to inhalation of smoke and two oxygen kiosks have been set up at Brahmapuram, the minister said.

