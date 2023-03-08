Kerala to experience rough sea tomorrow, warning for fisherfolk

A rough sea alert has been issued for Thursday along the shores of Kerala by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Fisherfolk and those living along the shores have been advised to exercise caution as swell waves reaching up to a metre are likely to make the sea rough till at least 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Swell waves are longer period waves that often travel thousands of kilometres. The crossing of swell waves could make the handling of boats difficult even without the presence of wind.

The state government has urged fisherfolk to secure their boats to the harbours and to maintain sufficient distance between the anchored vessels to avoid damages.

The government has asked tourists to not venture into the sea.