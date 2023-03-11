Orthodox Church representatives meet MV Govindan to register protest against proposed bill

Kottayam: The representatives of the Orthodox Church met with CPM State Secretary MV Govindan on Friday a day after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) gave its approval to the State Government to frame a law to resolve the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church.

The Church representatives called on the top CPM leader to convey their protest against the State Government's move to present a Bill in the Assembly that seeks to put an end to the feud between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions.

The meeting was arranged soon after Govindan arrived in Kottayam town on Friday evening as part of the state-wide rally he is currently leading. Govindan has reportedly assured the Church leaders that their concerns would be raised with the concerned authorities.

The representatives including the Church Secretary and Synod Secretary held talks with the CPM State Secretary.

By planning to bring in a Bill, the government aims at recognising the claim of the Orthodox faction to the churches, and to ensure freedom of worship for the Jacobite faithful.

The Justice K T Thomas Commission had submitted its recommendations to the government on the issue and the Law Department had examined them. The legislation will be brought about by making necessary changes to them.

Protests planned

The Orthodox leadership had earlier warned that it will strongly stall the move and stage protests at all dioceses. Metropolitans and priests will hold a fast-cum-prayer at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, while Sunday will be observed as a protest day in the churches.

The move to introduce a Bill will only worsen the issue. We would not accept the intervention of the State Government over the Supreme Court verdict, said Orthodox Church secretary Biju Oommen.

The Church leadership termed the move by the Government as a ploy to “distract attention” when the latter is on the defensive over a few scandals,

Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has two factions — the majority Orthodox, who have their headquarters in Kottayam, and the Jacobites, who consider the Patriarch of Antioch as their supreme leader.

The community first split into Orthodox and Jacobite in 1912, but came together in Kottayam for a brief period between 1958 and 1970, following a Supreme Court ruling. Since 1970, they have been at war over church control.

After decades spent in trial, the apex court in its final verdict in 2017, gave the Orthodox faction the right to administer 1,100 churches and parishes under the Malankara Church and said there was no ground for the Jacobites to claim any of the churches.