Kerala braces up to face scorching heat with water kiosks, fire safety audits

Thiruvananthapuram: Several measures to lessen the impact of severe heat conditions prevailing in Kerala are being implemented. Water kiosks will be set up in all the local self-government establishments and on streets as chances of heat wave and the consequent sunburn are high. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that these kiosks should be operational until May.

Buttermilk, chilled water, and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) will be made available at the water kiosks. The location of the water kiosks should be widely publicised.

A total of 5,000 water kiosks would come up soon. The local self-governments will be sanctioned Rs 10,000 each to clean or renovate the kiosks.

Panchayats will be sanctioned Rs 2 lakh, municipalities Rs 3 lakh, and corporations Rs 5 lakh from the disaster response fund for meeting expenses on account of measures being taken to alleviate the heat distress.

Ensuring water availability

The irrigation department has been ordered to furnish to the Disaster Management Authorities and Local Self-Government Department a list of places where water scarcity is likely to occur. The action plans must be in accordance with this.

The local self-governments can raise money from their plan funds or its own funds for supplying potable water. The guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority have specified the responsibilities of each department. The campaign will be carried out under the motto, “Let’s face the heat”.

Fire safety

The Fire and Rescue Services must conduct fire audits in places where fire accidents are more likely to occur such as important commercial areas, garbage dumping grounds, and bushy areas near inhabited places. An electrical audit should be conducted in all hospitals and important government offices under the leadership of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the electrical inspectorate.

Festivals should be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority. Safety should be ensured in factories making firecrackers and depots where they are stored.

A high-level meeting conducted in the State Capital on Friday under the leadership of Health Minister Veena George decided to adopt suitable measures to tackle the likely impact of rising summer temperatures.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Kerala will be between 35 and 40 degree celsius in the coming days. Kottayam recorded highest temperature of 38 degree celsius in the last 24 hours.