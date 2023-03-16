Tale of how a file helped unite a mother with her son in Kerala

Kottayam: In a span of 15 long years, 18-year-old Appus held his mother's hand for the first time. From now on, Kadaplamattom native Appus will be with his mother Pushpa. A file that was accidently found on the pursuit paved the way to identify Appus, who was at the Thiruvanchoor government children's home which is under the Women & Child Development Department.

After the death of her husband, Pushpa was left with no option but to leave the 3-year-old Appus under the care of the Alphonsa Snehanivas at Changanassery. When the building of Snehanivas was pulled down as part of rail development, all those who were staying there were first shifted to Vakathanam and then to Nedumkunnam.

Pushpa, who had been on a job hunt at various places, did not know where to findher son. Appus, who then arrived at the Children's home in Thiruvanchoor, completed the food craft course of the government and started working at a hotel of the KTDC.

In 2019, it was found that Appus was in Thiruvanchoor, but Pushpa did not have any document in her possession to prove that he was her son. Appus could not recognise his mother either. That day, Baburaj, the caretaker of the children's home, saw Pushpa leaving teary-eyed. And Baburaj undertook the quest to unite the mother and son. He then went to all the places where Appus had stayed. During the search at the centre in Nedumkunnam, a file fell on Baburaj. And in it, there was a photo of Puspha and Appus together.

The process got speeded up after that. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) also intervened and it was decided to conduct a DNA test to prove the mother-son relationship. The Child Welfare Committee also paid the medical examination fee of Rs 18,000.

Finally, the 7-month efforts of Baburaj, along with CWC chairman Dr Arun Kurian, members Lallan C Jacob & Sophie Mathew and children’s home superintendent Binu John, led to a positive outcome. Appus is back with his mother again.