Forest Dept to set up rice bait to capture Arikomban

Rajakumari (Idukki): The Forest Department is preparing to capture rice-loving rogue tusker, locally known as ‘Arikomban’. The kumki elephant 'Vikram', which is part of the team to capture 'Arikomban', is being brought to Chinnakanal from Muthanga in Palakkad district. Other kumki elephants Surya, Kunju and Surendran from the Muthanga elephant camp will also reach Chinnakanal before March 23.

As part of the efforts to capture wild elephant that is wreaking havoc in the area, the Forest Department is planning to set up a temporary ‘ration shop’ near Cement Palam at Chinnakanal.

The plan is to lure the elephant to the shop and then tranquilise it.

The officers suspect that Arikomban is in the vicinity of Cement Palam.

A house, which was damaged by Arikomban to eat rice a few years ago, is being converted to the shop.

The Forest Department personnel reckon that the tusker would come if it senses the presence of humans and for this, food will be prepared here from the next day onwards.

The villagers say that the smell of stale rice gruel attracts wild elephants. Rice, sugar and other food items will be stored near the house.

Forest watchers will be deployed near the house to monitor the tusker.

After the 26-member team led by Dr Arun Zachariah reaches Munnar, a high-level meeting would be held with the Collector, Chief Conservator of Forests (High-Range Circle) and Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar, to finalise the plan to capture Arikomban.

The construction of an enclosure to put up Arikomban has been completed in Kodanad.

'Vikram' expected

The Kumki elephant 'Vikram', which is part of the team to capture 'Arikomban', will reach Chinnakanal on Monday. The vehicle transporting the elephant had started from Muthanga in Wayanad around 5pm on Sunday.

As it is a long journey, the vehicle would stop midway to give food and water to the elephant and then the journey would be resumed, said N Roopesh, the elephant squad range officer who is part of the operation.

There was also a plan to bring another kumki elephant to Chinnakanal in another lorry of the Forest Department. But this plan was cancelled as the lorry met with an accident near Bathery the other day.