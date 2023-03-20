Income Tax dept issues fresh notice to Vaidekam Resort

Kannur: The Income Tax department has issued another notice to Vaidekam Ayurveda Resort at Morazha here, embroiled in a controversy over LDF convener EP Jayarajan's alleged financial links.



A document released by Manorama News revealed that Jayarajan's wife Indira, is the chairperson of the resort. Their Jaison who holds a major share is heading the board of directors.

The IT department wants all the documents it sought to be submitted before March 27.

On March 2, a team of the Income Tax Department inspected the resort after receiving a complaint of money laundering.Terming the inspection as a 'usual procedure,' Jayarajan had told Manorama News that I-T department was carrying out a check regarding TDS.

Jayarajan's alleged involvement came to light during a CPM state committee meeting in December 2022, when senior leader P Jayarajan targeted the former by levelling accusations with regard to fundraising and utilisation behind the “illegal” construction of the Ayurvedic resort.

However, refuting the allegations, Jayarajan said he had no financial dealings with the resort in Morazha and that the entire controversy was a creation of the media.