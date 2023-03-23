5 colleagues of Kozhikode Medical College staff who sexually assaulted patient suspended

Kozhikode: Five workers of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, including a nursing assistant, have been suspended for attempting to influence a woman who was sexually assaulted by their colleague. A temporary worker, who was also allegedly involved, has been dismissed.

The other day, Kuzhipparambath Saseendran (55), an assistant grade-I worker, was arrested and remanded for alleged sexual assault on a patient, who had underwent a surgery at the medical college hospital.

According to reports, the staff members who attempted to convince the survivor to withdraw her complaint were close to the accused, who is also the member of a Left-backed service organisation.

The suspension orders were issued based on a report prepared by the director of medical education on the instructions of Health Minister Veena George.

The survivor of the assault has lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent about a few staff on duty pressurising her to withdraw the case. According to the complaint, the staff also approached a few relatives.

The woman who was admitted to the ICU has been shifted to the ward, but she hasn't recovered fully. 'Did you file the complaint for money,' some asked while other used profane language, the woman said in her complaint.