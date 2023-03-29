Pathanamthitta Collector Divya S Iyer says she was molested at 6 by two men

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2023 01:22 AM IST
Pathanamthitta Collector Divya S Iyer. File photo

Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya S Iyer has said she was molested by two men when she was a six-year-old.

Iyer made the revelation at a workshop for mediapersons conducted by the Child Welfare Department on Tuesday.

"Two men lovingly sat me next to them. I couldn't understand why they were touching me or showing so much love. It was when they removed my dress that it felt awkward. I immediately ran from there," Iyer talked about her horrific experience when she was a first-standard student.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Collector said she could survive that trauma through the support her parents gave. "Later, whenever I was in a crowd, I looked around to see if those men were there," the Collector said.

She urged the gathering to educate the children about 'good touch' and 'bad touch'. Iyer said everyone must make a serious effort to prevent children from undergoing such experiences at an age when they should be floating around like butterflies.

The native of Thiruvananthapuram is also a medical doctor. Earlier this year, Iyer was honoured with the 'Excellence in Good Governance Award' for district magistrates instituted by a national media house.

She is married to former Aruvikkara MLA, KS Sabarinadhan.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout