Kharge to inaugurate KPCC’s Vaikom Satyagraha centenary meet today

Vaikom: The centenary of the historic Vaikom Satyagraha, which is a milestone in the struggle for access to temples for all sections of the people, is being celebrated by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday. The venue of the celebration, which will also be the first function of Mallikarjun Kharge in Kerala after taking over the post of all-India Congress president, is the ‘beach’ on the banks of the Vembanad Lake.

Meanwhile, the official celebration organised by the state government will take place on Saturday which will be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

The KPCC has arranged a grand venue for the event and the entire lakeside is covered with the tricolour. A huge stage and temporary hall too have come up. Pictures of several freedom fighters have also been erected all over Vaikom town. Five processions from various parts of the state have arrived in Vaikom for the event and the one from Alappuzha would reach later on Thursday.

Kharge’s first visit as Congress chief

National president of the Congress Kharge, who will inaugurate the KPCC’s celebration, will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram by flight around 11.40 am on Thursday. He will be accompanied by senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Tariq Anwar.

Thiruvananthapuram district chief of the party Palode Ravi will receive Kharge at the airport for his first visit to the state as Congress president. Kharge will also attend a reception organised by the Youth Congress.

At 2.40 pm, Kharge will take a helicopter to Vaikom and open the KPCC’s Vaikom Satyagraha Centenary Meet, which is scheduled at 3.30 pm. After the function, Kharge will again fly by helicopter, to reach Kochi Airport by 5.45 pm. He will later take a flight to Bengaluru at 8 pm.

