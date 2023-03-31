Malayalam novelist Sarah Thomas passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 31, 2023 07:01 AM IST Updated: March 31, 2023 07:43 AM IST
Malayalam writer Sarah Thomas. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam novelist Sarah Thomas passed away here on Friday. She was 88.

Born on September 15, 1934, she published her first novel Jivitamenna Nadi at the age of 34.

Her novel Narmadi Pudava won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 1979. 

RELATED ARTICLES

She was also a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution to Malayalam literature. Her other popular works include Murippadukal, Daivamakkal, Grahanam, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu and Archana.

Sarah Thomas novel Narmadi Pudava won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 1979.

Her novels Murippadukal, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu and Archana have been filmed into movies.

The funeral will be held at St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Pattoor on Saturday.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout