Kochi: Singer, and actor Vijay Yesudas' house in Chennai was burgled and valuables were stolen. According to the complaint filed by Vijay's family, the burglars ran off with 60 sovereigns of gold.



The family raised suspicion over the servants at the house. Abhiramapuram police have started the probe.

A few days back, a similar robbery was reported at the house of Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. A servant and her husband were arrested in that case.