Congress insulted Muraleedharan, says Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan aired his displeasure of being ignored by the party during the Vaikom satyagraha centenary event, he has found a surprising supporter in Shashi Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP on Saturday called the party's apparent cold shoulder 'injustice' to Murleedharan. He told reporters that the party should have given Muraleedharan a chance to address the gathering.

“The party invited former KPCC presidents to deliver a speech at the event. So Muraleedharan should have been allowed to address the programme. If there is a norm, it should be followed. Muraleedharan has played various significant roles in the party. So, the party shouldn't have insulted him at the programme. If time was the issue, the event should be started earlier,” pointed out Tharoor.

Tharoor, who faced the wrath of the party for organising a Malabar tour, was also present at the event. Like Muraleedharan, he did not get an opportunity to address the gathering. But Tharoor said that he has no complaints about it.

On Friday, Muraleedharan alleged that he was ignored at the event to mark the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha. The event was organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday.

Expressing his disappointment over being denied a chance to address the audience, the Congress leader wrote a letter to All-India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal.

“The party ignored me completely at the Vaikkom satyagraha centenary celebration. I was not given a chance to deliver a speech at the programme. At the same time, my name was not added to the news published on the party's mouthpiece,” he complained.

“If the party doesn't need my service, there are no issues. I think it's better to stop singing when you are still strong,” declared the leader hinting at his plans to leave the party.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was the chief guest of the Vaikom satyagraha centenary celebrations held in Kottayam on Thursday. Muraleedharan also attended the event as one of the prominent leaders. At first, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran addressed the event. Following his speech, UDF convener M M Hassan, former leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala, opposition leader V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also got the opportunity to address the gathering.