CM expresses shock over train fire incident, assures detailed probe

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his shock over the fire incident in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. Nine people were injured after an unidentified man sprayed petrol at a co-passenger and set him ablaze in a moving train in Kozhikode. Three people including a child were found dead on the railway track near the place where the incident took place. It is learnt that the trio met with the accident while trying to escape from the attacker.



Taking to his Facebook page, the Chief Minister stated that police have been directed to carry out a detailed probe into the incident.

“ A Special Investigation Team will be formed. Police have intensified their search to nab the suspect. The state police chief is supervising the probe,” reads the Chief Minister's Facebook post.

He also expressed concern over the safety of the train passengers in the state. Observing this, he added that he will request the railway ministry to take immediate action to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The Chief Minister mourned the demise of the three Mattannur natives who were found dead on the railway track. He also promised proper medical care to injured passengers.