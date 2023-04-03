Thrissur food poisoning victim was murdered by son, who is an Ayurveda doctor

The Thrissur man who died of food poisoning on Sunday was allegedly murdered by his son, an Ayurveda doctor.

Mayooranathan (25) has reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to reports, the accused told the police that he held a grudge against his father and stepmother.

Saseendran and four others, including two workers, were taken ill after having breakfast.

Saseendran, who had kidney ailments, died at the Government Medical College Hospital. The others are undergoing treatment.

Upset by mother's suicide

Mayooranathan told the police that his mother died by suicide eight years ago and Saseendran remarried within a year.

The accused told the police that he prepared the poison after ordering the ingredients online.

The police had found traces of a mini laboratory in the house at Avanoor.

The postmortem revealed traces of poison, which made the police suspect Mayooranathan.

He has confessed to mixing the poison he prepared in the 'kadala' (chickpea) curry that Saseendran, his wife, his mother and the two workers ate.