Kozhikode train fire: Suspect used SIM card belonged to Delhi native, confirm police

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe team has collected the details of the SIM card which is suspected to be used by Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect in the case. It is confirmed that the SIM card belonged to a South Delhi native.



“Shahrukh Saifi carpenter” was written in the diary recovered from a bag that is believed to belong to the suspect. However, investigations based on Shahrukh’s phone revealed that the SIM card was obtained in the name of Shahrukh Muhammad Fakhruddin, C-8, Faisal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, South Delhi. The central agencies searched the house of this addressee.

The investigative agencies have found that the SIM card which was being used by Shahrukh was switched off on March 31 in Haryana. It is learnt that the investigation has not found evidence that anyone in Kerala was contacted using the SIM card.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Kerala police has begun collecting evidence after receiving confidential information that the suspect was spotted at Irumpanam in Tripunithura, two weeks ago. The officials received the information after the sketch of the suspect was released.

This development has paved the way for further investigations in the Brahmapuram fire case.

The suspect's presence at Irumpanam came under scanner amid the allegations claiming that Brahmapauram garbage pile was set on fire by someone.

NIA starts probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also begun a preliminary investigation into the fire incident in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train which reportedly claimed three lives.

According to reports, the NIA has sought the assistance of the Kerala Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for the probe. It is learnt that NIA is examining whether the accused is linked with any terrorist groups involved in the blast cases in India.