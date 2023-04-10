Death of goon murder, not accident; driver of tipper lorry surrenders

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have found that the death of a notorious goon in a fatal mishap on Sunday was not an accident but a pre-planned murder.

Renjith (30), an accused in the Edavazhikkara Jose murder case, died on the spot after a speeding tipper coming from the opposite direction rammed his bike at Punayalkonam near Perumkadavila at 10.30 am on Sunday.

The driver of the tipper lorry, Sarath, who was absconding since the incident, surrendered in Neyyattinkara court on Monday evening.

Police will file an application to the court seeking Sarath's custody in the case. More information regarding the murder, including the motive, can only be ascertained if the accused is taken into custody and interrogated, stated the application.

Renjith, who was coming from Keezharur to Perumkadavila on his bike, was hit by the tipper which came from the opposite direction.

Renjith's skull was severely fractured and his face was disfigured beyond recognition. His right leg was also broken. Though he was rushed to the hospital, witness accounts stated he had died on the spot.

Following the mishap, the tipper hit a car and a van parked on the roadside. Besides Sarath, who fled the scene after the murder, there were two others in the tipper. They rushed Renjith to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Earlier, some onlookers raised suspicion that the tipper was parked 300 metres away from the accident site before the mishap, waiting for Renjith. They had passed on the information to the police.

Renjith is the son of Dharmaraj and Ramani of Melekuzhivila House, Thottavaram. He was unmarried and is also survived by his sister, Remya.