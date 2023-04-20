Another leader quits Congress' Joseph faction after Johnny Nellore

Our Correspondent
Published: April 20, 2023 02:31 PM IST
Mathew Stephen. Photo: Manorama Online

Kottayam: Prominent faces continue to leave the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress, denting it further. After Johnny Nellore, Vice Chairman Mathew Stephen also resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Mathew Stephen, a former MLA from the Udumbanchola constituency in Idukki, cited personal reasons behind the decision. He said he handed over the resignation letter to party chairman P J Joseph.

RELATED ARTICLES

Johnny Nellore, the Kerala Congress Deputy Chairman, left the party yesterday after also resigning from the post of UDF State Secretary and declaring that he would form a new party in the Christian belts of the state.

Though there were hints that the new party will work in close affinity with the BJP-led NDA, he did not confirm the same. Johnny Nellore too cited personal decisions behind the surprise decision and said he would form a national non-religious party.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout