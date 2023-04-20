SC Collegium recommends SV Bhatti as next Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended Justice SV Bhatti as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

If appointed, Justice Bhatti who is a judge with the Andhra Pradesh High Court, will replace the incumbent Justice S Manikumar, who is set to retire soon.

"His experience as a senior puisne Judge in two High Courts would be useful for him in dispensing justice as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala. Presently, there is no judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh serving as Chief Justice.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice S V Bhatti is fit and suitable in all respects to be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala," said the Collegium.

The Collegium on Wednesday also recommended chief justices to four other High Courts namely Madras, Bombay, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Besides the CJI, the Collegium comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph.

(With agency inputs)