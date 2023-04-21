Bear rescue goof-up: Forest minister seeks report, Maneka Gandhi demands action against officials

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has sought an inquiry report from his department over the death of a bear that fell into a well at Vellanadu here. He sought the report within two days.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has demanded action against the forest officials who ordered to tranquilize the bear.



“Kerala has the worst forest department in India. Strict action should be taken against the officials who ordered to tranquilize the bear,” she said.



It is learnt that a major goof-up by a team comprising the forest officials, police and the veterinarian led to the animal's death.

The failed rescue mission has also come under attack from wildlife activists. with some planning to approach the High Court.

Bear drowned after tranquilizer shot

The incident occurred at the house of Aravind at Vellanadu around Wednesday midnight.

The bear is understood to have come searching for hens. But, what raised eyebrows was how the bear reached Vellanadu, which is located about 17 kms from the forest area. Locals say that wild boars are rarely spotted in the area.

The bear was spotted hanging on the ring of the well and had managed to stay afloat. But, things went awry during the rescue operation after it was tranquilized by the veterinarian.

Five minutes after the shot was fired, the bear sank to the bottom of the well. Soon three people went into the well, but they could not lift the animal. The officials then used pumps to drain the well. By 10.15 am the fire brigade officials used a net to pull it out.

Rescue efforts backfired

There appeared to be a lack of coordination in the rescue efforts as it was around 6.30 a.m. the local forest officials arrived at the spot.

By 8.55 a.m. the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo veterinarian was asked to give the first tranquiliser shot, but it failed, and at 9.20 a.m. the second shot was fired and in 5 minutes the bear which until then was clinging on to the ring of the well soon sunk into the well.

At 9.35 a.m., three people went down the well, but in a few minutes they came back and by 10 a.m. the water was pumped out.

At 10.15 a.m. the fire brigade officials went into the well and were able to place the bear which was unconscious into a plastic net and taken out. Despite the best efforts, the bear had breathed its last.

With the entire rescue act being telecast live by local TV channels, eyebrows were raised on the flawed strategy adopted for the rescue as before firing the tranquiliser shots the depth of the water level in the well should have been ascertained, and pumps were put into service much later, which led to the bear getting drowned in the well.

