CWC, Police curb attempt to sell newborn in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) prevented the sale of a newborn baby in Thycaud here on Friday.

The infant was sold to a Thiruvallom native at a hospital in Thycaud for Rs 3 lakh. The infant was retrieved a few hours after the CWC received information about the transfer through the child helpline.

The Director of Health Services has sought a report in the matter. The child is under the protective custody of the CWC. The police are investigating the matter.