Vande Bharat: UDF to intensify protest against Railways for not granting stoppage at Tirur

Tirur: A day after the grand launch of Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, UDF has decided to launch a strong protest against the Railway for not sanctioning stoppage at Tirur.



Malappuram has been witnessing protests over the Railways' alleged discriminatory approach towards the district in sanctioning stoppages for Vande Bharat Express.

UDF will decide on further protests in the meeting of the Muslim League and Congress leadership on Wednesday. The BJP has not announced its stance on the issue.

The UDF has alleged that the Railways neglected the most populous district in the state while sanctioning stops for Vande Bharat.

Though the Express stopped at Tirur during its trial run, the Railways decided to cancel. The train commenced its commercial operation on April 25.

“Over 10,000 passengers depend on Tirur railway station every day. This issue will be discussed with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw,” said BJP leader PK Krishnadas.

When the Railways allowed a stoppage at Shoranur, people in Malappuram believed that Tirur will also get a stop. At present, the Express stops at nine stations and Malappuram is the lone district without a stoppage.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reaches Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return train leaves at 2.30 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. There will be no service on Thursdays.